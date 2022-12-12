Axis Bank revises non-callable FD rates, new rates are effective from today

Axis Bank non-callable FD rates

On deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.00% on FDs maturing in 30 days to 45 days and an interest rate of 6.00% on those maturing in 46 days to 3 months. Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.30% on non-callable FDs maturing in 3 months to 6 months and an interest rate of 6.55% on those maturing in 6 months to 9 months. Non-callable FDs maturing in 9 months to 1 year will fetch an interest rate of 6.80% and those maturing in 1 year to 1 year 5 days will now fetch an interest rate of 7.20%. On deposits maturing in 1 year 5 days to 3 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7% and on those maturing in 3 years to 10 years, Axis Bank is promising an interest rate of 6.80%.