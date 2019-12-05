Axis Bank's new metallic card works as debit, credit and forex card

NEW DELHI : Axis Bank has announced the launch of a new 3-in-1 metallic card which works as debit, credit and forex card. The new card is available for Burgundy Private, Axis Bank's private banking platform, which caters to the high and ultra-high net-worth segment of customers.

The smart metal card combines the features of a debit, credit and multi-currency card in one. This all-in-one card will help Burgundy Private clients to perform their financial transactions seamlessly, both while in India and overseas, the bank said in a release.

It said that it is the first Indian bank to have such an exclusive 3-in-1 card. Axis Bank's Burgundy Private offers customized solutions suiting specific client needs ranging from wealth management and lending solutions, research based investments advisory to family office, estate planning, real estate and tax advisory.

"As the economy nears the USD 5 tn mark, the wealth of the HNI base is expected to grow at a faster rate. Interestingly, this growth will encompass not just the key metro locations, but also Tier-II and III cities. With the Burgundy Private platform, we plan to tap this huge opportunity and gap in the market, with one of its kind - niche, customized solutions, specifically meant for people who have finite time, but infinite needs," Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said.