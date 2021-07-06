OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Axis Bank's 'Power Salute' offers defence service salary package for Indian Army

The country's third-largest private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday signed MOU with the Indian Army offering a defence service salary package under its "Power Salute" initiative.

The Defence service salary package will offer different benefits to all ranks of army officers, Axis Bank said in a media statement.

According to the bank, it will offer--Personal accidental cover of up to 56 lakh to all army personnel; additional up to 8 lakh education grant; total Permanent Disability Cover benefit up to 46 lakh; permanent partial disability cover of up to 46 lakh; air accident cover of 1 crore, and free additional debit card for a family member.

The benefits of the MoU will cover both serving Defence personnel as well Defence pensioners.

At present, the bank also offers unlimited free payable-at-par chequebooks, and unlimited free demand drafts and pay orders.

The signing ceremony was held at Army Headquarters, with the Indian Army represented by Lt Gen R P Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, DG (MP&Ps) and Reynold D’ Souza, Executive Vice President and Lt Col MK Sharma National Accounts Head, Axis Bank.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout