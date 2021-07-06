Axis Bank's 'Power Salute' offers defence service salary package for Indian Army

Axis Bank's 'Power Salute' offers defence service salary package for Indian Army1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
- Axis Bank will offer personal accidental cover of up to ₹56 lakh to all army personnel
- It will offer air accident cover of ₹1 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The country's third-largest private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday signed MOU with the Indian Army offering a defence service salary package under its "Power Salute" initiative.
The country's third-largest private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday signed MOU with the Indian Army offering a defence service salary package under its "Power Salute" initiative.
The Defence service salary package will offer different benefits to all ranks of army officers, Axis Bank said in a media statement.
The Defence service salary package will offer different benefits to all ranks of army officers, Axis Bank said in a media statement.
According to the bank, it will offer--Personal accidental cover of up to ₹56 lakh to all army personnel; additional up to 8 lakh education grant; total Permanent Disability Cover benefit up to 46 lakh; permanent partial disability cover of up to ₹46 lakh; air accident cover of ₹1 crore, and free additional debit card for a family member.
The benefits of the MoU will cover both serving Defence personnel as well Defence pensioners.
At present, the bank also offers unlimited free payable-at-par chequebooks, and unlimited free demand drafts and pay orders.
The signing ceremony was held at Army Headquarters, with the Indian Army represented by Lt Gen R P Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, DG (MP&Ps) and Reynold D’ Souza, Executive Vice President and Lt Col MK Sharma National Accounts Head, Axis Bank.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!