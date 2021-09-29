Axis Bank today informed the stock exchanges that Rajesh Dahiya has sought an early retirement and will step down as Executive Director with effect from 1 January.

Axis Bank said Rajesh Dahiya took this decision to pursue personal and professional interests outside his corporate career.

The Board of Directors (the Board) of the Bank at its meeting held today considering the aspirations of Rajesh Dahiya, accepted his decision to seek early retirement from the services of the Bank. The said retirement will be effective after expiry of three months viz. after the close of business hours on Friday, December 31, 2021, the lender said in a filing.

Dahiya had joined the Bank in June 2010, after a successful stint of 20 years across various group companies of the Tata Group. He joined as President – HR and assumed the role of Group Executive – Corporate Centre in July 2014 and thereafter assumed charge as the Executive Director – Corporate Centre in August 2016.

He is an integral member of the transformation journey over the last 3 years, and his responsibilities in addition to Corporate Centre, included overseeing the functioning of Axis Bank Foundation, the CSR arm of the Bank.

He is also a Director on the Boards of Axis Trustee Services Limited and Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. Dahiya is also involved in several key projects being undertaken by the Bank viz. corporate governance, Sustainability & ESG, Customer Excellence, amongst others.

The Bank said it has initiated the succession plan internally and continuity of initiatives has been ensured.

Dahiya stays committed to the growth ambitions of the Bank and he has consented to be closely associated with the Bank through specific projects / assignments that will help shape distinctiveness for the Bank.

Axis Bank said he will continue as a key board member for associates and subsidiaries (Axis Bank Foundation, Axis Trustee and Max Life).

On Wednesday, Axis Bank's scrip closed 1.10% to settle at ₹780.50 on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.