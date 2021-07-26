Axis Bank sees 17-18% hit on card issuances from Mastercard ban

Its asset quality deteriorated sequentially as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances stood at 3.85% as on 30 June, up 15 basis points (bps) from the March quarter. Gross slippages during the quarter were at ₹6,518 crore, as against ₹5,285 crore in the March quarter and ₹2,218 crore in the June quarter of the previous year. To be sure, slippages in Q1 FY21 were moderated due to regulatory forbearances that do not exist in the current quarter. The bank said that 84% of its slippages in the June quarter originated from the retail book.