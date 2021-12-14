Axis Bank sees no need for extension of Kamath Committee timelines as of now

According to Anand, over the last two years, growth numbers and profitability have been very strong and therefore, cash accruals have been very strong. Companies have used that to deleverage and been able to support capex through their own internal accruals. “There has been an element of scepticisim over the last three months or so as companies tried to better understand consumption patterns going forward because of the possibility of more waves of the pandemic. But that confidence is now back and we do believe that private capex demand, as we look at 2022-23, will be much stronger than what we have seen over the last three to five years," he added.