Through this Defence Service Salary package, the bank will offer benefits to all ranks of Indian Air Force personnel including the veterans, cadets/recruits
Axis Bank announced signing an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the Indian Air Force. According to the press release, the bank will offer ‘defence service salary package’ with best-in-class benefits and features under its ‘Power Salute’ initiative.
The signing ceremony was held at Air Force Headquarters, with the I.A.F, represented by Air Vice Marshal Ashok Saini, VSM, ACAS (Accts & AV), in the presence of Air Chief Marshal, V R Chaudhari PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC and Axis Bank representatives - Reynold D’ Souza, Executive Vice President and Lt Col M.K Sharma, National Accounts Head, as per the press release.
Through this Defence Service Salary package, the bank will offer benefits to all ranks of Indian Air Force personnel including the veterans, cadets/recruits. It includes a personal accident cover of up to ₹56 lakhs to all personnel including the veterans, cadets/recruits, an additional children education grant of up to ₹8 lakh, total permanent disability cover benefit up to ₹46 lakhs, permanent partial disability cover of up to ₹46 lakhs, air accident cover of ₹1 Crore, nil processing fee & 12 EMI waiver on home loans, additional zero balance accounts for 3 family members with no charges and universal account number across India. All Axis Bank branches will serve us home branches.