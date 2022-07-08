Through this Defence Service Salary package, the bank will offer benefits to all ranks of Indian Air Force personnel including the veterans, cadets/recruits. It includes a personal accident cover of up to ₹56 lakhs to all personnel including the veterans, cadets/recruits, an additional children education grant of up to ₹8 lakh, total permanent disability cover benefit up to ₹46 lakhs, permanent partial disability cover of up to ₹46 lakhs, air accident cover of ₹1 Crore, nil processing fee & 12 EMI waiver on home loans, additional zero balance accounts for 3 family members with no charges and universal account number across India. All Axis Bank branches will serve us home branches.

