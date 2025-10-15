Axis Bank's standard asset provisions up on one-time reclassification impact, Q2 PAT falls 26% YoY
MUMBAI : Axis Bank’s provisions on standard assets surged during the second quarter of the current financial year due to a one-time impact of reclassification of certain priority sector loans (PSL) as standard assets, based on an advisory by the Reserve Bank of India. However, lower loan loss provisions helped maintain overall credit costs for the quarter.