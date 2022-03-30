Citigroup Inc on Wednesday announced that it would sell its Indian consumer businesses to private lender Axis Bank for $1.6 billion, as the US bank exits retail operations in 13 markets.

The transaction includes the sale of the consumer banking businesses of Citibank India, which includes credit cards, wealth management, retail customer accounts and consumer loans, Citigroup said.

"The transaction also includes the sale of the consumer business of Citi’s non-banking financial company, Citicorp Finance (India) Limited, comprising the asset-backed financing business, which includes commercial vehicle and construction equipment loans, as well as the personal loans portfolio," it added.

The deal will include the transfer of about 3,600 Citi employees to Axis Bank, and Citi expects the release of around $800 million of allocated tangible common equity after the deal.

However, the sale excludes Citigroup's institutional client businesses in India, it said adding that "Citi remains committed and focused on serving institutional clients in India and globally".

In April 2021, American banking major Citigroup announced its plan to exit from the consumer banking business in India as part of its global strategy. The business comprises credit cards, retail banking, home loans and wealth management. The bank has 35 branches in the country and employs about 4,000 people in the consumer banking business.

Citigroup had entered India in 1902 and started the consumer banking business in 1985.

Apart from the institutional banking business, Citigroup in India will continue to focus on offshoring or global business support rendered from centres in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram.

