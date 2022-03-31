Axis Bank to buy Citibank’s India  biz for 12,325 cr

Citi’s total number of credit cards stood at 2.55 million in February, and Axis Bank had 8.6 million, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. Axis Bank said the acquired portfolio would increase its credit card customer base by 31%. It said the deal would make it among the top three credit card players in terms of assets under management. However, it would still trail HDFC Bank, SBI Card and ICICI Bank in terms of the number of cards issued.