Axis Bank to close UK subsidiary, focus on Indian business

Axis Bank UK Ltd, launched in 2013, posted a net profit after tax of ₹49.06 crore on the back of ₹297.97 crore in total income in FY19. According to data available on the bank’s FY19 annual report, the subsidiary had total liabilities of ₹4,903.98 crore and assets of ₹5,726.55 crore. The lender is yet to release its FY20 annual report and these are the latest available numbers on the subsidiary.