‘Axis Bank to expand financing in EV sector’

We are looking at financing customers as well as dealers. The idea of having such an exclusive partnership (with Tata Motors) was that this market will grow multifold rather than growing at 15-20% every year. Our sense is that as more players come to this field led by domestic manufacturers like Tata or Mahindra, the space will keep growing. It is also attracting newer players from the international markets. The loan rates are similar to conventional vehicles. While the rate of interest is similar, they have a pricing benefit because a lot of states allow some incentives for EVs. We are keen to fund the dealers because we think that will be an important enabler to grow this industry. Dealers would require working capital loans. Right now, everything is in short supply but hopefully, once the chip situation is sorted out and inventory levels come back to 30-45-day levels, we will see working capital demand for EVs. We are in talks with other manufacturers as well. The entire EV space will see a lot of action. We think it’s an important segment for the future and want to be invested upfront.

