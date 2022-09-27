Axis Bank to invest in IPO-bound Go Digit Life Insurance for 9.4% stake

"...Axis Bank Limited (“Bank") has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Limited (“Company") for a proposed investment, by Axis Bank in the Company, of an amount between Rs. 49.90 crores to Rs. 69.90 crores, in two tranches, by subscribing to equity shares of the company, for an equity stake of up to 9.94% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, subject to execution of definitive agreements whose terms and conditions are to be mutually agreed upon, and fulfilment of other terms and conditions," the bank said in a regulatory filing.