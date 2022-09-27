Axis Bank to invest in IPO-bound Go Digit Life Insurance for 9.4% stake

The company proposes to carry out life insurance business in India, subject to grant of certificate of registration by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India
Axis Bank, the country's third biggest private lender, will invest an amount between ₹49.9 crore and ₹69.9 crore in IPO-bound Go Digit Life Insurance for 9.4% stake in two tranches, as the private lender seeks to tap a fast-growing insurance market.
"...Axis Bank Limited (“Bank") has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Limited (“Company") for a proposed investment, by Axis Bank in the Company, of an amount between Rs. 49.90 crores to Rs. 69.90 crores, in two tranches, by subscribing to equity shares of the company, for an equity stake of up to 9.94% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, subject to execution of definitive agreements whose terms and conditions are to be mutually agreed upon, and fulfilment of other terms and conditions," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The company proposes to carry out life insurance business in India, subject to grant of certificate of registration by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.