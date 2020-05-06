Axis Bank will make work-from-home (WFH) an integral part of its work culture. As part of its post-lockdown strategy, the bank has decided that its employees will continue to work from home for 2 -3 days in a week.

“While covid-19 has posed a lot of challenges, it has also opened up new approaches to work. Adapting to work from home/work from outside office/work from anywhere is going to provide lots of opportunities to attract varied talent pools, break geographical boundaries, give more choices to employees and is going to lead to a more structured, measurable, efficient and smart workplace. This will also remodel lots of human resources (HR) belief and practices around employee engagement, talent management," Rajesh Dahiya, executive director, Axis Bank, told Mint.

The private sector lender is also looking to open offices in three phases once the lockdown is lifted on 17 May. In the first phase, only 10% of their employees will be allowed to work from large offices. From 1 June to 15 July, 30% will work from large offices and, subsequently, 60% will be in the office. Amitabh Chaudhury, managing director and chief executive, Axis Bank, said it was considering to change its work culture by adopting work-from-home.

Around 12,000 Axis Bank employees, mostly in non-customer-facing roles, are working from large offices across India. The bank said the WFH model can be implemented for them. As a pilot, it has implemented the model for two departments—compliance and HR. This will be expanded to other departments such as risk and corporate credit and, eventually, rolled out for all these employees over the next six weeks.

However, employees working in branches, treasury front-end and control operations, and information technology will have to necessarily come to office as their work requires their physical presence, the bank said.

On ensuring the safety and security of transactions once employees continue working from home, Dahiya said that departments prone to cyber crimes will not be considered for WFH.

“We are taking care of risks involved in each transaction and communication over the digital platform. We could have initiated the work-from-home policy in normal times as well. Earlier, the (WFH) policy was more individual-focussed. Now, we are putting a structure in place," he added.

