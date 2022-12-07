Axis Bank to raise funds via Tier II bonds worth 12,000 cr

"The Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing unsecured, rated, listed, subordinated, taxable, non-convertible, Basel III compliant Tier II bonds aggregating to total issue size up to Rs. 12,000 Crores. The offer comprises of a base issue of up to 1,000 Bonds aggregating to Rs. 1,000 Crores with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to 11,000 Bonds aggregating to Rs. 11,000 Crores," the bank said in its regulatory filing.

