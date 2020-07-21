As the covid-19 uncertainty continues, private sector lender Axis Bank has adopted a more conservative approach, continuing to build up a warchest of provisions.

The bank now holds excess provisions of ₹6,898 crore and has a provision coverage ratio (PCR) of 75% as on 30 June, as compared to 69% as on 31 March. The bank has made incremental provisions of ₹733 crore in Q1 FY21 towards covid-19.

The lender said that it has taken a conservative approach during the quarter in three areas -- changes in accounting policies; increase in provisions on standard investments, red-flagged accounts and covid-19 provisions; and a conservative stance on interest recognition for net interest income (NII).

Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive, Axis Bank, said, “With these changes, we believe we are now at the conservative end of accounting choices. The aggregate impact of the aforementioned changes on the financials of Q1FY21 on pre-provision profit, profit before tax and profit after tax is ₹307 crore, ₹660 crore and ₹513 crore, respectively."

The bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹1,112.17 crore in the June quarter of FY21, down 18.8% from the same period last year, owing to higher provisions.

“We continue on our journey of being a more prudent and conservative franchise. In these uncertain times, our balance sheet strengthening continues," said Chaudhry.

Its profit was slightly lower than ₹1,165 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 14 analysts. The net interest income (NII) -- difference between interest earned and interest expended -- increased 20% y-o-y to ₹6,985 crore and its net interest margin (NIM) – a key measure of profitability – stood at 3.4%, unchanged from the same period last year and down 15 bps sequentially.

Axis Bank’s other income, which includes fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income, fell 33% y-o-y to ₹2,586.68 crore in the three months to June 2020.

As of 30 June, 9.7% of the bank total loanbook, by value, was under the RBI-permitted moratorium. The bank had earlier said that about 25-28% of its loan book was under moratorium as on 25 April

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio –bad loans as a percentage of gross advances -- were at 4.72% in Q1 FY21, down 53 bps y-o-y and down 14 bps sequentially. Post-provisions, the net NPA ratio was at 1.23% in Q1, against 1.56% in the March quarter of FY20 and 2.04% in the year-ago quarter.

The bank saw total slippages of ₹2,218 crore in Q1 FY21, compared to ₹3,920 crore in Q4 FY20 and ₹4,798 crore in Q1 FY20. Slippages from the loan book were at ₹2,011 crore and that from investment exposures stood at ₹207 crore. Corporate slippages stood at ₹1,355 crore and recoveries and upgrades from non-performing assets (NPAs) during the quarter were ₹608

crore while write-offs were at ₹2,284 crore.

Axis Bank’s total advances including TLTRO investments grew 17% y-o-y to ₹5.79 trillion as on 30 June 2020. The bank’s loan to deposit ratio stood at 89% and retail loans grew 16% y-o-y to ₹2.98 trillion, accounting for 53% of the net advances of the bank. The share of secured loans was 81% with home loans comprising 36% of the retail book.

On Tuesday, shares of the bank rose 2.86% to close at ₹446.2 on the BSE.

