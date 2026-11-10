Axis Bank wants AI to hold borrowers’ hands

Axis Bank is building an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to guide customers through online loan applications, aiming to convert more browsers into borrowers.
Currently, of every 100 people who start a personal loan application with India’s third-largest private-sector lender, only 8 complete the process and have their money disbursed, according to Sameer Shetty, group head of digital business and transformation and strategic programs, Axis Bank. The bank believes adding an interactive AI guide could raise that completion rate to between 12% and 15%.ai