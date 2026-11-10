Axis Bank wants AI to hold borrowers’ hands

Shayan Ghosh
3 min read10 Nov 2026, 03:40 PM IST
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Sameer Shetty, group head - Digital Business and Transformation & Strategic Programs, Axis Bank
Summary
Axis Bank is building an AI assistant to help hesitant customers finish online loan applications. It hopes to lift the share who end up borrowing from 8% to 12-15%.

Axis Bank is building an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to guide customers through online loan applications, aiming to convert more browsers into borrowers.

Currently, of every 100 people who start a personal loan application with India’s third-largest private-sector lender, only 8 complete the process and have their money disbursed, according to Sameer Shetty, group head of digital business and transformation and strategic programs, Axis Bank. The bank believes adding an interactive AI guide could raise that completion rate to between 12% and 15%.ai

"This is right now in development," Shetty said. The former McKinsey & Co. executive who joined the bank in 2019, noted that most applicants walk away long before approval, not because the bank rejects them, but because they get anxious about interest rates, worry about hidden fees, or simply want someone to negotiate with. Since the online application process is entirely automated, there’s usually no one available to clear up those doubts on the spot.

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The feature arrives as the bank pushes more digital borrowing. Fully digital originations accounted for 84% of Axis's personal loan payouts in the September quarter, pushing its overall personal loan portfolio to 84,954 crore, an 8% jump year-over-year. To support the shift, Axis has steadily increased its tech budget, which now swallows 10% of operating expenses, up from 8.5% three years ago. The bank does not disclose the quarterly disbursement numbers.

The AI assistant’s work

“Once the solution is active, customers can ask the agent whether he/she can get a better rate. The answer may be yes or no, or the agent could say, look, this is why the rate is so and so for you and then try to convince the customer,” said Shetty.

Shetty said that the 8% conversion rate is very good for end-to-end digital lending right now but can be improved with AI-led support. He said that for branches, the conversion rate is much higher because someone is available to speak with and answer customer queries.

Experts now believe that AI could be proactively used to enhance customer relationships. A June report by the World Economic Forum and Accenture said that with analytical and generative capabilities now widely accessible, organizations that intentionally use AI to strengthen customer relationships will be better positioned to deliver superior experiences, deepen retention, and drive growth.

“Central to this is ensuring customers trust how the technology is being used,” it said.

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Indian banks have been pushing the use of AI across a wide range of areas, including underwriting and fraud detection.

State Bank of India is set to invest $1 billion to develop a comprehensive AI framework, aiming to enhance operational efficiency, Abhay Pandey, chief information officer at SBI, said at the ETBFSI CXO Conclave in Mumbai in August.

Meanwhile, in June, Axis Bank hired Namrata Dubashi, a senior executive at McKinsey & Co., as its artificial intelligence (AI) officer to spearhead its AI initiatives, Mint reported. The appointment was part of a broader strategy to prepare the bank for deeper use of such tools, making it one of the first Indian banks to have an AI officer.

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Key Takeaways
  • Axis Bank is building an AI assistant to guide wavering loan applicants.
  • Only eight in every hundred personal loan applicants actually receive their money.
  • Most applicants quit over rate worries, fee fears and nobody to ask.
  • Axis wants AI to lift digital loan completion from 8% to 12-15%.
  • Axis and SBI are both spending heavily on AI across banking operations.

About the Author

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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