The bank reported gross slippages of ₹5,285 crore during the quarter, as against ₹3,920 crore in the same period last year. While slippages from the loan book were at ₹5,038 crore, that from investment exposures stood at ₹247 crore. The bank said that 64% of its slippages came from its retail loan book. Its write-offs outpaced loan recoveries in the March quarter. While recoveries and upgrades from non-performing assets were at ₹3,462 crore, write-offs were at ₹5,553 crore in the same period.