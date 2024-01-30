Axis, ICICI go slow on hiring, HDFC Bank pushing ahead

Mumbai: Private-sector banks such as Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are slowing their hiring pace, as they near their optimal manpower levels in different business units. These lenders, along with HDFC Bank, are among the largest employers in the country, and are no longer looking to compete fiercely for talent, as attrition ebbs and poaching subsides.

“Banks are becoming more intentional about hiring. While they will continue to invest in expanding their networks, they will not be doubling down on people’s capabilities. There is no need to hire people in the same trajectory," said Rajkamal Vempati, president and head of human resources, Axis Bank.

The “trajectory" here meant furious hiring when the lenders faced an attrition rate of 35–40% in many of their businesses. In the last financial year, banks witnessed a sharp rise in attrition, as demand surged for young workforce in sales, marketing with digital skills, insurance, retail and among fintech companies.

The country’s second-largest lender ICICI Bank, too, noted the slack in hiring pace. It does not expect to add headcount at the same pace, in the future. The company’s employee base grew by 23,600 in the last 12 months, and 1,700 in the December quarter. The growth in employee expenses has been high over the last six quarters due to an increase in team size. The net increase in employees has slowed down in the quarter ended December, compared to the fiscal first half.

“We have seen in recent—over the last...couple of years, in the last maybe six quarters, a pretty high growth because of the increase in the team size of the bank. But as you would have seen in this quarter, the net increase has slowed down. Compared with about 10,000—I think 10,000 to 11,000 in the first half, we were at about 1,700 in Q3," said Anindya Banerjee chief financial officer of ICICI Bank in a recent analyst call.

The slowdown in pace does not mean that hiring has stopped. As banks expand their branches , they will continue to need manpower, but the frenzy has abated. Take the case of HDFC, which continues to hire apace, in line with branch additions. There has been an increase of 908 branches over the last 12 months, and the country’s largest private bank added 146 branches in Q3. The bank added 41,000 employees over the last 12 months and 10,000 during the December quarter.

The slowdown in hiring will impact the middle and senior profiles the most. Banks will continue to scale up the junior segments.

Mint had reported earlier that banks will recruit 50,000 over the next one year from campuses and freshers at entry-level roles.

That said, these large lenders are facing what they call “infant mortality", where the just-recruited or junior-level employees are heading towards logistics, and delivery services. The term infant mortality is used to define the phenomenon of people leaving their jobs in the first one to three months of joining. The exact attrition at this level is not known, as these large private sector banks use unlisted subsidiaries and associate companies to hire junior employees to undertake back-office functions and sales for them. Banks do not disclose attrition data for subsidiaries.

“Operating expenses of the banks have increased in Q3, primarily led by 3 factors - continued higher spend on tech, refocus on banks to expanding physical footprint of branches as competition in deposit market is getting intensified, and higher employee expense because of increased attrition. Post a high frenzied hiring in CY23, we may see hiring cool down in CY24," said Asutosh Mishra, head of institutional research, Ashika Stock broking.

