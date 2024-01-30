Axis, ICICI go slow on hiring, HDFC Bank pushing ahead
Mumbai: Private-sector banks such as Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are slowing their hiring pace, as they near their optimal manpower levels in different business units. These lenders, along with HDFC Bank, are among the largest employers in the country, and are no longer looking to compete fiercely for talent, as attrition ebbs and poaching subsides.