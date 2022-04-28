Axis net up 54% in Q4 as provisions decline

The private sector lender said that it added 2.67 million new credit cards in FY22, its highest-ever card addition. The new card guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India will immediately impact the number of outstanding cards at Axis Bank, said Sanjeev Moghe, executive vice president and head of cards and payments. “There are business cycles and there are regulatory cycles in the businesses. We believe the business will bounce back from these guidelines. We do not see any impact on our co-branded card partnerships because of the new guidelines," Moghe said.

