Axis Trustee gives Yes Bank three working days to restore ₹8,415 crore AT1 bonds

Mumbai: Axis Trustee Services Ltd has given Yes Bank Ltd three working days to reinstate ₹8,415 crore of additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds written off in 2020, following a Supreme Court ruling restoring the bonds. The trustee has also sought clarity on unpaid coupons and a firm timeline for the bank to complete its assessment.
In a notice dated 28 October, Axis Trustee Services Ltd, which represents investors holding the bonds, asked Yes Bank’s managing director and board to restore the bonds in its register of holders to their status before the March 2020 write-off, according to a letter the trustee sent to the bondholders' association on Thursday, and accessed by Mint.
It also asked the bank to reverse the write-off entries with depositories NSDL and CDSL, and work with the BSE and NSE to enable trading to resume. The notice was copied to the RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the two exchanges and the two depositories.