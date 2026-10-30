Axis Trustee gives Yes Bank three working days to restore ₹8,415 crore AT1 bonds

Samriddhi Mahar
4 min read30 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The bank’s decision will have implications for its capital ratios and its obligations to bondholders. (REUTERS)
Summary
In a notice dated 28 October, Axis Trustee Services Ltd, which represents investors holding the bonds, asked Yes Bank’s managing director and board to restore the bonds in its register of holders to their status before the March 2020 write-off

Mumbai: Axis Trustee Services Ltd has given Yes Bank Ltd three working days to reinstate 8,415 crore of additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds written off in 2020, following a Supreme Court ruling restoring the bonds. The trustee has also sought clarity on unpaid coupons and a firm timeline for the bank to complete its assessment.

In a notice dated 28 October, Axis Trustee Services Ltd, which represents investors holding the bonds, asked Yes Bank’s managing director and board to restore the bonds in its register of holders to their status before the March 2020 write-off, according to a letter the trustee sent to the bondholders' association on Thursday, and accessed by Mint.

It also asked the bank to reverse the write-off entries with depositories NSDL and CDSL, and work with the BSE and NSE to enable trading to resume. The notice was copied to the RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the two exchanges and the two depositories.

Also Read | The Yes Bank AT1 bond case and lessons for all investors



The Supreme Court on 15 October dismissed appeals filed by Yes Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union government, upholding a Bombay High Court ruling that the bank’s administrator had no authority to write down the AT1 bonds during the lender’s 2020 rescue.

The bank’s decision will have implications for its capital ratios and its obligations to bondholders. Reinstating the bonds would reduce Yes Bank’s common equity tier-1 (CET1) ratio by about 240 basis points, according to its management. The bank has said it is still assessing the judgment and has yet to decide whether to pay or cancel the unpaid coupons.

In a separate letter the same day, the trustee sought clarity on three coupon payments. These include coupons for the period from 14 March 2020 to 15 October 2026, the 9% coupon payable on 19 October and the 9.5% coupon due on 23 December. It also asked Yes Bank to specify a definite timeline for completing its assessment. The trustee asked the bank to set its own timeline. It did not impose a deadline.

According to a letter the trustee sent to the bondholders’ association on Thursday, Yes Bank had replied on 18 October that it was still evaluating the implications of the Supreme Court judgment. In an exchange filing on 24 October, the bank said it retained contractual discretion over the coupons and had not decided whether to pay or cancel them.

Timeline

The trustee’s demand for a timeline contrasts with the position taken by the bank’s management in an earnings call on 19 October, the day the 9% coupon was payable.

“We do not wish to speculate on implementation details or timelines before that assessment is complete,” managing director and chief executive Vinay M. Tonse said on the call. Chief financial officer Niranjan Banodkar said “the manner and the timing of reinstatement of the bonds as well as payment of the coupon is also under assessment.”

Also Read | Yes Bank verdict: Why we should reconsider the economic rationale of AT-1 bonds

Tonse said reinstating the principal would reduce the bank’s CET1 ratio by about 240 basis points on a pro forma basis as of 30 September. Banodkar put the resulting ratio at about 11.4%, compared with the reported 13.7%.

“Clearly 11%, 11.5% of CET-1 is not ideal,” Banodkar said, adding that the bank did not need to raise capital immediately. Restoring the principal would shift the amount from reserves to borrowings on the balance sheet, without any cash outflow, he said.

Examining options

The trustee said it was examining its legal options if Yes Bank delayed implementing the judgment or defaulted on coupon payments. It has called a bondholders’ meeting for 16 November.

The trustee’s action follows a push by the Yes Bank AT1 Bond Holders Association. On Tuesday, the association wrote separately to the RBI, Sebi and the finance ministry, seeking written replies within 15 days, Mint reported earlier this week. In its letter to Sebi, the association asked for a written account from Axis Trustee of the steps it had taken to protect bondholders.

The association also asked the RBI to examine how the bank’s position aligns with paragraph 81 of the Supreme Court judgment, which, according to the association, says annual coupons are not affected by the outcome of the appeals.

The association represents 389 individual bondholders with a combined exposure of about 160 crore. Of these, 293 are aged 60 or above, while 12 members died while the case was in court, Mint reported.

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Yes Bank reported a net profit of 1,080 crore for the July-September quarter, up 65% from 654 crore a year earlier. The bank said its results did not include any impact of the judgment because its assessment was still under way. Yes Bank shares closed 1.09% lower at 15.45 on Thursday.

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