13 Dec 2022, 11:08 PM IST
After a covid lull, disbursal of education loans has begun to pick up. And private non-banking lenders are in the vanguard
Five years ago, when he approached State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda for an education loan to pay for an engineering course at a college in Thane, Maharashtra, Rahul Garg’s application was rejected. Back then, his extended family chipped in and helped Garg pursue his dream.