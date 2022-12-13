Back in class, via the bank

Sunny Patel can attest to how difficult it is to get an education loan. Three years ago, he had applied for a global management course in Canada after job rejections by at least 50 companies in India. But the commerce graduate, who also has a MBA degree from Mumbai University, was unable to get an education loan. “I had to take my father’s help to pay for my course. He had to take a top-up personal loan on his home loan," says Patel, who has now settled in Canada and is a business analyst there.