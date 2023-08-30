Bad Bank Chairman Karnam Sekar reportedly quit over proposals to merge with IDRCL1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 06:59 AM IST
NARCL chairman Karnam Sekar has resigned over differences on structure and functioning; proposal to merge with IDRCL.
Bad Bank chairman Karnam Sekar has resigned due to differences over structure and functioning of the institution, reported Economic Times. National Asset Reconstruction Company of India (NARCL) Chairman Sekar resigned on August 19, soon after a proposal for merging public sector NARCL with India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) was suggested.