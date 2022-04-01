MUMBAI : Pradip Shah, the financial sector veteran who was appointed chairman of the National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) on 1 November 2021, had to resign on 28 January as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval for his appointment did not arrive on time, said two people aware of the matter.

While Subrata Biswas, a deputy managing director of the State Bank of India, was subsequently appointed interim chairman, RBI has so far not made its position on Shah’s appointment public, they said.

“I had no sense, nor did I try to sense if the RBI approval was likely or unlikely. It had not come by the date I resigned," Shah said in response to Mint’s emailed queries.

Shah, the founder managing director of Crisil, is known for his role in setting up mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd. The 69-year-old had also founded corporate finance and private equity advisory, IndAsia Fund Advisors, in 1998.

Though RBI did not inform lenders why his appointment was not ratified, the fact that Shah holds senior positions on boards of many companies could have gone against him as it could lead to a conflict of interest, said one of the people, seeking anonymity.

Shah is director on 17 company boards, according to data of the Registrar of Companies.

“The idea of getting an external expert as the chairman was meant to strengthen NARCL’s process of buying into stressed assets,"the person cited above said, adding that it is better to have a non-banker as the chairman of the bad bank.

The second person, also seeking anonymity, said Shah was initially reluctant, but decided to take up the role after multiple requests from lenders.

Email queries sent to an RBI spokesperson, and Padmakumar Nair, chief executive, NARCL remained unanswered till press time.

Lobby group Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has also sought applications for the post of NARCL’s chief executive.

While incumbent chief Nair may also apply for the position, fresh applications have to be invited as public sector entities are mandated to run an open selection process.

The plan to set up a bad bank was first announced in the Union budget for FY22. However, the central bank was initially not happy with the proposed structure, which led to a delay. Subsequently, lenders submitted a revised proposal before the banking regulator and the NARCL was finally set up, and 38 accounts worth ₹82,845 crore were identified for transfer to the entity.

However, the central bank recently threw its weight behind the idea of a bad bank. Citing success stories from other countries, RBI said that if logistical and financial challenges are carefully navigated, experiments with bad banks have had more hits than misses.

Under the new structure, the bad bank will acquire and aggregate the bad loan accounts from banks, while India Debt Resolution Co. Ltd (IDRCL) will handle the resolution process under an exclusive arrangement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.