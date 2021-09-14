Bad bank meets RBI capital norms through rights issue

While the National Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) needed a minimum of ₹100 crore in paid-up capital to apply for a licence, it had initially raised ₹74.6 crore from eight banks. Later, these banks, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Indian Bank, put in another ₹74.6 crore to take its paid-up capital to ₹149.2 crore.