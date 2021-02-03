Bad Bank plan sparks concern loan prices could be inflated

There are many details about the bad bank that policy makers haven’t clarified, including its ownership structure, which makes any analysis challenging. But if the firm is owned by lenders including ones that originated soured assets bought at lower prices, that could force those banks to mark down the value of the securities they receive in exchange. Banking secretary Debasish Panda told reporters this week that banks might have to put in initial capital to start the bad bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}