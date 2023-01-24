Bad bank relies on deposit interest in the first year of ops1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:46 PM IST
NARCL’s expenses stood at ₹16.3 crore of which ₹12.6 crore was spent on legal and professional charges, and ₹24 lakh on advertisement
In its first year of operations, the National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) posted a loss of ₹5.9 crore, earning some interest from bank deposits and without any bad loans to manage.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×