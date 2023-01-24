Bad bank relies on deposit interest in the first year of ops

NARCL and IDRCL, are the two key constituents of India’s bad bank. While NARCL will acquire and aggregate bad loan accounts from banks, IDRCL will exclusively handle the resolution process. NARCL’s expenses stood at ₹16.3 crore of which ₹12.6 crore was spent on legal and professional charges, and ₹24 lakh on advertisement. As on 31 March 2022, its cash and cash equivalents were at ₹1,265 crore, of which ₹1,261 crore was in fixed deposits. That apart, it also held deposits of ₹136 crore, including accrued interest. The bad bank was registered with RBI on 4 October 2021 but could not take over any asset in FY22. In fact, the first transfer was in January 2023, about 10 months after the original deadline of 31 March 2022. In FY22, NARCL shareholders included Canara Bank with a 12% stake; State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank held 9.9% each; Punjab National Bank and Bank of India held 9% each; while Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank and ICICI Bank have 5% stake, each.

