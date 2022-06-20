Bad bank rushes to avoid an extension of licence deadline

The second person said that from the banks’ perspective, it’s better to sell assets to the bad bank instead of taking companies to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), since they won’t need to be involved in the process till the very end. Under the NCLT process, lenders are required to form a committee of creditors and vet resolution proposals under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and take active part in the resolution process, while selling loans to ARC needs no such involvement.