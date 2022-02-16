MUMBAI : The formation of a bad bank in India is likely to help reduce stress in the banking system and give an impetus to the credit cycle, according to an article in Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) February bulletin.

The cross-country evidence, RBI said, suggests that if the logistical and financial challenges are carefully navigated, experiments of such bad banks can have more hits than misses. It said that while some experts have hailed the formation of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) as a panacea for all ills, others pointed out the existence of multiple avenues of stressed asset resolution and their challenges. The article draws lessons from other nations where bad banks were set up to predict if NARCL would be a success.

“While it may be unfair to hail them as a universal antidote to deal with financial stress, they have proven to be a worthwhile exercise when armed with conducive institutional frameworks," it said.

Written by Snehal S. Herwadkar, Arpita Agarwal and Sambhavi Dhingra from the banking research vivision of the Department of Economic and Policy Research, the article was accompanied by the usual disclaimer that views expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the views of the organization.

Experience of international best practices suggests that NARCL is likely to be time-efficient, while reviving investor interest in primary as well as secondary markets for stressed assets and security receipts, respectively, it said. However, it needs to be ensured that fresh slippages are arrested, and bank balance sheets are strengthened to avoid future build-up of stress.

The proposed bad bank has received all regulatory approvals, and lenders plan to transfer at least ₹50,000 crore of toxic assets to it by 31 March. The plan to form a bad bank to clean up banks’ balance sheets was announced in the Union budget last year. But it suffered from delays after the Reserve Bank of India said it was unhappy over the proposed structure. Lenders then presented a revised proposal to the regulator. A total of 38 accounts worth ₹82,845 crore have been identified for transfer to the NARCL.

Centralized bad banks, the article said, can be differentiated from each other based on several criteria, such as their capital funding, methods of acquisition of assets and the price paid for the same, mechanism for disposal of bad loans, as also the bank’s winding down strategy on completion of its objective.

“An analysis of cross-country experiences suggests that political consensus, efficient legal processes, adequate statutory powers to the new institution, well-developed financial markets and use of private sector expertise are crucial ingredients for the success of bad banks," it added.

The article said that centralized asset management companies (CAMCs) have historically bought toxic loans from financial institutions, mostly from banks and investment trust companies, at discount rates ranging from 20-80%. The viability and success of the bad bank crucially depend upon pricing that is fair to both the originator bank as well as the CAMC, irrespective of the method of transfer.

“Overpriced non-performing assets (NPAs) dampen the CAMC’s profitability and ability to achieve the mandate, in addition to serving as a disguise for the government to bail out troubled financial institutions. Alternately, acquiring NPAs at very low prices defeats the purpose of the entire exercise, affecting the financial gain that banks stand to make," it said.

That said, it also pointed out some challenges to bad bank. Firstly, since bad banks are formed to ease the burden off banks’ balance sheets, they could encourage further build-up of risky assets as banks know they have the bad bank option to fall back on. Secondly, financing the bad bank remains a dominant issue since the cost of setting up a centralized bad bank falls inevitably on the resource-constrained government, and ultimately, on the taxpayers.

