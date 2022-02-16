Bad bank to reduce stress in banks, nudge credit offtake: RBI bulletin

The cross-country evidence, RBI said, suggests that if the logistical and financial challenges are carefully navigated, experiments of such bad banks can have more hits than misses. It said that while some experts have hailed the formation of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) as a panacea for all ills, others pointed out the existence of multiple avenues of stressed asset resolution and their challenges. The article draws lessons from other nations where bad banks were set up to predict if NARCL would be a success.