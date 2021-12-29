Bad loans could rise to 8.1% by Sept 2022 unless stress moderates

MUMBAI : Bad loans in the banking sector could increase to 8.1% of total advances by September 2022 under the baseline scenario, up 120 basis points (bps) from September this year, the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) said on Wednesday.

Macro-stress tests for credit risk also show that gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio may increase from 6.9% in September 2021 to 9.5% in September 2022 under a severe stress scenario, RBI said in its half-yearly Financial Stability Report. The baseline scenario uses forecasted values of macroeconomic variables like gross domestic product (GDP) growth, combined fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio and retail inflation, among others.

However, RBI said that if the stress conditions do not materialize and the situation improves as compared to the baseline scenario, gross NPA ratio of banks may moderate.

In the last report released in July, RBI had said the bad loan ratio could be at 9.8% by March 2022, under the baseline scenario.

The central bank assesses the resilience of bank balance sheets to unforeseen external shocks using macro-stress tests and projects impairment and capital ratios over a one-year horizon. Wednesday’s report came with a disclaimer that the adverse scenarios are stringent conservative assessments under “hypothetical adverse economic conditions" and, therefore, these model outcomes should not be interpreted as forecasts.

“As highlighted in this issue of the Financial Stability Report, financial institutions in India have remained resilient amidst the pandemic and stability prevails in the financial markets, cushioned by policy and regulatory support," governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in the report’s foreword, adding that bank balance sheets remain strong and capital and liquidity buffers are being bolstered to mitigate future shocks.

Among different categories of banks, gross NPA ratio of public sector banks at 8.8% in September 2021 may deteriorate to 10.5% by September 2022 under the baseline scenario; for private banks, the bad loan ratio may rise from 4.6% to 5.2%; and for foreign banks, it is estimated to increase from 3.2% to 3.9% over the same period.

The stress tests also showed that that the system level capital adequacy ratio may decline to 15.4% by September 2022 under the baseline scenario and to 14.7% and 13.8% under the medium and severe stress scenarios, respectively. The capital adequacy ratio at the end of the September quarter of the current financial year stood at 16.3%.

“The stress tests show that all banks would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios," RBI said.

Apart from macro stress tests, RBI also used stock market indicators to measure systemic risk in the banking sector and found that the systemic risk in the banking sector receded in 2021 from its elevated level during the first wave of the pandemic.

On the macroeconomic environment, Das wrote that consumer confidence and business optimism are on the rise as the spread and scale of vaccination expands.

The outlook, he said, is progressively improving, though there are headwinds from global developments and more recently from Omicron.

“Entrenching the recovery hinges on revival of private investment and shoring up private consumption, which remain below their pre-pandemic levels. Inflation remains a concern buffeted as it is by the build-up of cost-push pressures," said Das.

