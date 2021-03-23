Bad loans declined further in December quarter, says Care Ratings

“As per the financial disclosures made by the SCBs, loans written-off accounted for more than ₹32,000 crore in the quarter ended December-2020, this has led to an improvement in the asset quality (GNPA reduction) of the SCBs. Wherein, SBI wrote off Rs.9,986 crore, followed by Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank and Canara Bank," it said.

