It said that delinquency levels among borrowers with personal loans below ₹ 50,000 remain high. Second, vintage delinquency—a measure of slippage—remains relatively high in personal loans at 8.2%. Vintage delinquency is the percentage of loan accounts that have ever turned delinquent within a year of onboarding. It is a key metric to assess the efficiency of the loan underwriting process. Third, little more than a half of the borrowers in this segment have three live loans when they were onboarded, and more than one-third of the borrowers have availed of more than three loans in the last six months.