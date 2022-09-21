Bad loans in banks to touch decadal low of 4% next fiscal, says Crisil

“The steady improvement in corporate asset quality is clearly reflected in leading indicators such as the credit quality of bank exposures. A Crisil Ratings study of large exposures of banks, constituting more than half of corporate advances, shows the share of high-safety exposures has increased to 77% in March 2022 from 59% in March 2017, while exposure to sub-investment grade companies more than halved to 7% versus 17%," said Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director and deputy chief ratings officer, Crisil Ratings.