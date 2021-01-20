Bajaj Finance Q3 net drops 29%, writes off 2,335 crore loans under moratorium

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported a 29% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs1,145.98 crore for the three months to December, on account of higher losses and provisions.

Loan losses and provisions rose 63% y-o-y to Rs1,351.67 crore in Q3 FY21. The company said it has written off principal and interest of Rs1,970 crore and Rs365 crore, respectively, of potentially unrecoverable loans under moratorium.

However, FY22 onwards, the company expects loan losses and provisions to revert to pre-covid-19 levels of 160-170 basis points (bps) of average assets. “If recoveries are better in FY22, we may experience lower net loan loss to average assets," it said.

Bajaj Finance’s net interest income (NII) was down 5% y-o-y to Rs4,296 crore in the December quarter of FY21. The other large component of its revenues was in the form of fees and other income of Rs797 crore, up 3% from the same period last year. The consolidated results of Bajaj Finance include the results of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd (BFinsec).

Bajaj Finance said it has received Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval for issuance of cobranded credit card in association with DBS Bank (India) Ltd.

Its new loans booked fell 21% y-o-y to 6.04 million in Q3 FY21. Among the fastest-growing segments in this quarter were its commercial lending (15%) and rural business to consumer lending at 10%, as most other segments either witnessed a marginal rise or a decline in assets under management on a y-o-y basis. Its total deposits stood at Rs23,777 crore, up 18% from the same period last year.

As of 31 December 2020, Bajaj Finance had a consolidated liquidity buffer of Rs14,347 crore, representing 11.6% of its total borrowing, it said. The average consolidated liquidity buffer for the quarter was Rs19,373 crore, it said.

The non-bank financier also said it has offered a resolution plan to its customers based on RBI’s debt recast circular of 6 August. “Stage 1 receivables under resolution plan were Rs2,040 crore (Mortgages Rs930 crore, unsecured Rs523 crore, B2B including retailer account Rs407 crore) as of 31 December 2020 against which the company is holding a provision of Rs397 crore," it said.

Its gross non-performing asset (NPA) and net NPA ratio stood at 0.55% and 0.19% as on 31 December, respectively, and it has a provisioning coverage ratio of 65%. If not for the Supreme Court’s 3 September order on standstill in classification of certain assets, its gross and net NPA would have been at 2.86% and 1.22%, respectively.

