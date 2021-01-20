Bajaj Finance Q3 net drops 29%, writes off 2,335 crore loans under moratorium

Bajaj Finance’s net interest income (NII) was down 5% y-o-y to Rs4,296 crore in the December quarter of FY21. The other large component of its revenues was in the form of fees and other income of Rs797 crore, up 3% from the same period last year. The consolidated results of Bajaj Finance include the results of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd (BFinsec).