RBI removes curbs on Bajaj Finance, allows resumption of lending through eCom and Insta EMI Card
The Reserve Bank of India allows Bajaj Finance to resume sanctioning and disbursal of new loans via eCOM and ‘Insta EMI Card’.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed Bajaj Finance to resume sanctioning and disbursal of new loans under its two lending products – eCOM and Insta EMI Card. The development came mere days after the company indicated its compliance and formally sought a review from the RBI.