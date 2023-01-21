Bajaj Finance revises special FD rates to up to 8.1%. Know details2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 09:48 AM IST
- Experts believe that the FD rates can still increase since there is a sustained rise in key policy rates due to an increase in inflation.
Risk-averse depositors can now get a maximum interest rate of 8.10% per anum on their fixed deposits as Bajaj Finance Ltd has revised rates on its FD schemes.
