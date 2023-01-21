Bajaj Finance revises special FD rates to up to 8.1%. Know details

On the other hand, a 12-14-month cumulative FD for senior citizens will fetch 7.4%, while a 15-month special FD will get 7.55%, and a 22-month special FD will get 7.7% returns p.a. The firm permits you to start FDs of tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months. You can deposit an amount within the range of ₹15,000 to Rs.5 crore to fetch revised interest rates. However, it would help if you also kept several factors in mind before getting higher returns on your deposits.