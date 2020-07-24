Bajaj Finance’s flexi-loans move draws criticism

Flexi loans which constituted ₹8,600 crore this quarter constitute 6.2% of total assets under management. Of this, 2.6% is under moratorium. At the end of the first quarter, the consumer durable financier saw the loan book under moratorium reduce to 15.7% of total assets under management from 27.1% as of 30 April. The consolidated moratorium book stands at ₹21,705 crore as of 30 June. “We believe these loans are in the normal course of business, comparable to other EMI or interest-only/working capital demand loan (WCDL). An increase in this facility by ₹8,600 in the first quarter is no doubt high but even if we add flexi borrowers under a moratorium of ₹3,600 crore, the moratorium ratio increases to 18%," a Kotak Institutional Equities report said.