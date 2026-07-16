Bancassurance slowdown hits HDFC Life, ICICI Pru as banks recalibrate insurance sales

“We have worked closely with our parent and encouragingly our counter share within the bank improved in the quarter and is now trending closer to where it stood at the same time last year, on a run rate basis,” managing director and chief executive officer Vibha Padalkar said in the post earnings analyst call. “While it is early days we see growth pickup as a matter of time rather than anything structural. We expect the channel to progressively contribute to growth as a year progresses.”