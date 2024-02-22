Bandhan Bank appoints Citi India's Rajeev Mantri as chief financial officer

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Thursday said its board has approved the appointment of Rajeev Mantri as its chief financial officer (CFO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mantri brings a wealth of banking and finance experience, as he joins Bandhan Bank and will look to partner with the management team to drive the next stage of growth in the bank, it said.

"We wish to inform that the Board of the Bank, at its meeting held on Thursday, February 22, 2024, approved the appointment of Rajeev Mantri as the CFO and KMP (key managerial personnel) of the Bank, with effect from February 22, 2024," Bandhan Bank said in an exchange filing.

“Accordingly, Abhijit Ghosh ceases to be the Interim CFO and KMP of the Bank with effect from February 22, 2024 i.e. upon the appointment of Mantri as CFO & KMP," it added.

However, Ghosh will continue as head of finance and accounts and a part of the senior management of the bank.

In his last role, Mantri was the CFO of Citi India cluster for the last three years.

He is a veteran banker with over 25 years of experience in banking and finance across India, Singapore and the UAE, a large part of which was with global banks such as Standard Chartered and Citi.

He is a Chartered Accountant from ICAI India and also holds an Executive MBA from INSEAD Business School, Singapore.

On February 9, Bandhan Bank reported over two-fold increase in net profit at ₹733 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 on account of improvement in core income.

The bank’s total income increased to ₹5,210 crore in the latest December quarter from ₹4,840.94 crore a year ago.

The interest income also improved to ₹4,665 crore as against ₹3,808 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

