NEW DELHI : Bandhan Bank on Saturday said it has allotted 10,887 equity shares to the employees of the bank pursuant to the exercise of options under its Employee Stock Option Plan Series 1 (ESOP).

“We wish to inform that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board ("NRC") of the Bank on August 21, 2021, has approved the allotment of 10,887 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of the Options vested with them under the ESOP Series 1" according to filing to the stock exchanges.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased from Rs. 1610,67,38,920 /- comprising of 161,06,73,892 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 1610,68,47,790 /- comprising of 161,06,84,779 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paidup, the bank said.

The equity shares so allotted under the ESOP Series 1 shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Bank in all respects including dividends.

The stock of Bandhan Bank closed 4.32% down at ₹277.95 apiece on BSE.

