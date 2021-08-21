Bandhan Bank approves 10,887 equity shares under ESOP Series 1

“We wish to inform that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board ("NRC") of the Bank on August 21, 2021, has approved the allotment of 10,887 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of the Options vested with them under the ESOP Series 1" according to filing to the stock exchanges.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}