Out of the driver's seat, Bandhan's Ghosh bats for longer bank CEO tenures for better long-term planning
Summary
Chandra Shekhar Ghosh advocates longer tenures for bank CEOs to enable better long-term planning. He reflects on his departure from Bandhan Bank and highlights the challenges faced during his leadership, emphasizing the importance of promoter involvement in driving growth and innovation.
Indian bank chiefs will be better off with longer tenures at the helm to help them plan better, said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, founder of Bandhan Bank and its former chief executive officer (CEO).
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story