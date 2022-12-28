Bandhan Bank hikes bulk FD rates, now earn as high as 8.15% on these tenors2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 03:42 PM IST
The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates will take effect on December 28, 2022. The bank is currently giving a maximum interest rate of 7.90% on tenors of 365 days to less than 15 months after the modification of callable bulk deposits. Whereas, the bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 8.15% on non-callable bulk deposits maturing on the mentioned tenors.