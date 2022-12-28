The private sector lender Bandhan Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates will take effect on December 28, 2022. The bank is currently giving a maximum interest rate of 7.90% on tenors of 365 days to less than 15 months after the modification of callable bulk deposits. Whereas, the bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 8.15% on non-callable bulk deposits maturing on the mentioned tenors.

Bandhan Bank Bulk FD Rates (With Premature Payment Facility)

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.00% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 15 days, and 5.80% on deposits that mature in the next 16 to 90 days. Deposits with maturities between 91 and 180 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.25%, while deposits with maturities between 181 and 364 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. As of the right moment, Bandhan Bank is providing interest rates of 7.90% for tenors of 365 days to less than 15 months and 6.15% for those of 15 months to less than 5 years. On bulk FD tenors of 5 years to 10 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.00%.

View Full Image Bandhan Bank Bulk FD Rates (bandhanbank.com)

Bandhan Bank Bulk FD Rates (Without Premature Payment Facility)

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 15 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.00% and on those maturing in 16 days to 45 days, Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.80%. Deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6.30% and those maturing in 91 days to 364 days will now fetch an interest rate of 7.40%. Bandhan Bank is now offering an interest rate of 8.15% on tenors of 366 days to less than 15 months and the bank is now promising an interest rate of 7.40% on bulk FDs maturing in 15 months to less than 5 years. Bandhan Bank will impose a 5.50% interest rate on non-callable bulk FDs with terms ranging from five to ten years.

View Full Image Bandhan Bank Bulk FD Rates (bandhanbank.com)

“In case of premature withdrawal of deposit 1% penalty will be levied on the corresponding ROI for which the deposit is actually kept with the bank," said Bandhan Bank on its website.

Meanwhile, one of the leading private bankers, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday revised the interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates arise on December 28, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing deposits maturing in 390 Days (12 months 25 days) to 23 Months at a maximum standard rate of 7.00% for non-senior citizens and 7.50% for senior citizens.

