Bandhan Bank hikes bulk FD rates, now earn as high as 8.15% on these tenors

Bandhan Bank Bulk FD Rates (With Premature Payment Facility)

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.00% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 15 days, and 5.80% on deposits that mature in the next 16 to 90 days. Deposits with maturities between 91 and 180 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.25%, while deposits with maturities between 181 and 364 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. As of the right moment, Bandhan Bank is providing interest rates of 7.90% for tenors of 365 days to less than 15 months and 6.15% for those of 15 months to less than 5 years. On bulk FD tenors of 5 years to 10 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.00%.